Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) has reached an agreement with the two unions representing its Norwegian flight deck personnel, staving off the threat of imminent industrial action.

Norwegian pilots had threatened strike action from Sept. 16 if they could not reach a satisfactory deal. The terms of the agreement were not revealed.

The tri-national airline said it had agreed to a three-year deal with the two Norwegian pilot associations, the NSF and SNF. SAS has now reached an agreement with all pilot associations in the three Scandinavian countries. The deal is in line with similar accords reached with the Swedish and Danish pilots’ associations.

The Norwegian deal “shared a common ambition to create a long-term profitable SAS," the company said in a statement.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com