Ryanair has signed a recognition agreement with the Spanish pilot union SEPLA to cover all its directly employed pilots in Spain, the Irish LCC said Oct. 24.

The Dublin-based carrier is in the process of getting agreements in place with unions, which it agreed to recognize in December 2017 after a flight cancellations crisis forced it to change a long-running policy of not negotiating with them.

“Negotiations with SEPLA on a full collective labor agreement (CLA) under Spanish law will now commence in early November and Spanish labor law will apply to all Ryanair pilots in Spain by no later than Jan. 31, 2019,” the airline said.

The process of signing agreements has been a slow one so far with several strikes across Europe in the past months and Ryanair criticizing the involvement of union representatives that fly for other airlines in talks.

Ryanair chief people officer Eddie Wilson said: “We continue to meet with our people and their unions and we expect that these agreements will encourage the cabin crew unions in both Spain and Portugal, in particular, to remove competitor airline employees who have been blocking progress and to quickly conclude cabin crew agreements in those countries, as that’s what our Portuguese and Spanish cabin crew are now demanding.”

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk