Ryanair has signed its first cabin crew recognition agreement, with the ANPAC and ANPAV unions in Italy, paving the way for the Irish LCC to represent its directly employed cabin crew in Italy.

Ryanair has been forced to radically overhaul its approach to its workforce since a flight cancellations crisis sparked by a pilot rostering mix-up brought its tense relationship with staff into the spotlight.

In December, the LCC announced it was willing to recognize unions, changing its long-standing policy of refusing to do so.

The agreement with ANPAC and ANPAV followed extensive negotiations, Ryanair said.

Ryanair’s chief people officer Eddie Wilson said: “This is our first cabin crew union recognition agreement, which follows recognition agreements with pilot unions in the UK and Italy earlier this year … we are making good progress with other cabin crew unions across Europe and we hope to sign more recognition agreements with both pilot and cabin crew unions in the coming weeks.”

Italy accounts for over 80 of Ryanair’s fleet of more than 400 aircraft and approximately 20% of Ryanair’s cabin crew, the Dublin-based LCC said.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk