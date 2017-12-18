Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Ryanair pilots have suspended a planned 24-hr. strike after the Dublin-based LCC’s management took the unexpected step of agreeing to recognize their union as a representative of Ireland-based pilots. Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA), a branch of the Impact union, had called for a 24 hr. strike Dec. 20. It was the latest sign of worsening relations between Ryanair and its employees, who have been calling for the budget carrier to change its longstanding ...
