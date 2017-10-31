Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Irish LCC Ryanair, which is still recovering from a crewing crisis, has said it will offer experienced pilots a 20% pay premium over its LCC rivals, adding €100 million ($116.3 million) to its annual cost base. “We have responded quickly to repair this failure, eliminate further cancellations, and we are determined to invest the time, money and manpower to ensure that it never recurs,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said at the release of Ryanair’s interim ...
