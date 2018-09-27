Irish LCC Ryanair will cancel 150 flights Sept. 28 as German pilots, represented by the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union, called for a 24-hour strike—the same day that cabin crew strikes are also scheduled to take place in Spain, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.

It was unclear if the 1,000 Germany-based Ryanair flight attendants, represented by the trade union Verdi, would also join the strike.

The strike is expected to affect 30,000 of a total of 450,000 passengers.

Even though 150 flights will be canceled, Ryanair said it would be able to operate 92% of its total operations. The airline typically has around 2,400 daily departures.

VC said in a statement it was calling all permanently employed Germany-based Ryanair pilots to strike. All flights departing from Germany during the strike period will be affected.

Ryanair COO Peter Bellew said: “It is deeply disappointing that some of our customers and our people in Germany tomorrow will have their flights disrupted by an unnecessary strike called on short notice by the Lufthansa-controlled VC union.”

The strike follows more than 7 hours of direct negotiations between Bellew and the VC in Frankfurt on Sept. 25.

Bellew said Ryanair has agreed to arbitration and at a much faster rate of implementation (4-5 weeks) than the 5 months sought by the VC. “Having provided them with written agreement to their demands within 24 hours, it is deeply regrettable that the VC has called another unnecessary strike within five hours of receiving our letter,” Bellew said.

Bellew called it “inexplicable” why VC is calling a strike to agree to a collective labor agreement (CLA) when Ryanair had already agreed in writing to arbitration in Germany, which would have completed a German CLA by the end of October to benefit German pilots.

VC said Ryanair has made no improved offer since the last industrial action Sept. 12. In addition, VC said “no conciliation agreement” has been reached between Ryanair and VC so far. “We were unable to reach an agreement on important issues regarding an arbitration-agreement,” VC chairman-collective bargaining policy Ingolf Schumacher said. In Germany, the dispute centers on pay levels and work conditions.

Ryanair have more than 40 aircraft based at 11 German airports.

