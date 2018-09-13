Unions representing Ryanair cabin crew in five countries announced a 24-hour strike starting at midnight Sept. 28, as part of ongoing calls for the airline to adhere to local labor laws and contracts. The strike will be the latest move in an ongoing labor conflict over working conditions that has included a series of walk-outs by pilots and crew affecting the Irish LCC’s operations in many European countries. It has been struggling in recent months to reach agreements with unions it ...