Ryanair pilots and cabin crew have called for a one-day strike Sept. 12 at the airline’s German bases, forcing the Irish LCC to cancel 150 out of 400 daily flights. As a result, Ryanair has threatened to close bases in Germany if strikes continue. Vereinigung Cockpit (VC), representing pilots, and Verdi (flight attendants) called the strike, effective at 3 a.m. Sept. 12. VC said there has not been any progress in talks since its Aug. 10 strike, which forced the airline to cancel 400 ...