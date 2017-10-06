Ryanair, rocked by rostering errors that have forced the Irish LCC to cancel thousands of flights over the next five months, has appealed to its pilots to stand by the company. The LCC has also offered to increase salaries to match or exceed those of competitor airlines, a move that CEO Michael O’Leary hopes will help attract new personnel from other carriers. In the letter dated Oct. 5, a copy of which has been seen by ATW, O’Leary first apologizes to pilots for disruptions to ...