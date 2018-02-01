Ryanair said it has signed a formal union recognition agreement with the British Airline Pilots Association (BALPA) making it the sole representative body for Ryanair-employed pilots in the UK, where 25% of its pilots and fleet are based.

Dublin-based Ryanair has been fighting to head off an employee-relations crisis since a pilot-rostering mix-up led to a wave of flight cancellations and disruptions starting in September. These incidents highlighted long-running tensions within the carrier’s workforce.

In December, Ryanair agreed to change its long-standing policy of not recognizing unions. Earlier this month, pilots at the last remaining UK bases agreed to accept the pay raises that were offered by Ryanair in a bid to avoid mass desertions to rivals.

BALPA general secretary Brian Strutton said the recognition agreement was historic, given Ryanair’s previous hostility toward unions.

“While we were initially skeptical about Ryanair’s sincerity in offering recognition to us and other unions, our conversations and meetings with them have shown that they are genuine in wanting a constructive trade-union relationship,” Strutton said.

BALPA is now planning elections for five Ryanair Company Council representatives to lead negotiations on behalf of all Ryanair members on issues such as pay, hours, rostering and holidays. There also will be an election for an advisory group for Ryanair contractor pilots, as they are not employed directly by the company.

Ryanair Chief People Officer Eddie Wilson noted the agreement validated the airline’s decision to recognize unions but added that the rapid progress in the UK was in contrast to a slower pace in other countries.

“We now call on these unions to stop wasting time, act quickly to deliver 20% pay increases to our pilots in February, and conclude formal recognition agreements, which they are presently sitting on,” Wilson said.

He added the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association has been warned the airline would offer the pay increase to pilots individually if the union failed to organize a vote by Feb. 1.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk