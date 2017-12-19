Irish LCC Ryanair, which has historically resisted working with unions, has confirmed it will also engage with cabin crew bodies just days after relaxing its stance on pilot negotiations.

After a turbulent few months, which included a raft of pilot roster-related cancellations, a spotlight on pilots’ conditions and the threat of strike action, Ryanair agreed to talks with pilot unions Dec. 15. This marked a U-turn on its long-standing policy of only negotiating directly with internal employee committees.

Ryanair issued a further clarification Dec. 19, saying it will also engage with cabin crew bodies. “Ryanair is moving to recognize unions, starting this week with meetings with Irish, German and Portuguese pilot unions. It will lead on in the New Year to meetings with other EU [European Union] pilot unions and cabin crew unions in due course as well,” Ryanair said in a brief statement.

One of the conditions for the pilot talks is that the union should establish a committee of Ryanair pilots, as the airline will not speak with pilots who fly for competitor airlines.

“Recognizing unions will be a significant change for Ryanair,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said, speaking at the time of the first announcement.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com