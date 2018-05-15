A Brussels Airlines pilot strike on May 14 and May 16 has limited the Belgium carrier to just 25% of its normal schedule, disrupting flights for 50,000 passengers at an estimated cost of €4.7 million ($5.6 million) per day.

“Negotiations were suspended yesterday after an entire day of discussions,” A Brussels Airlines spokeswoman told ATW. “Brussels Airlines management has put a new proposal on the table, which is now being deliberated. Negotiation meetings will be resumed tomorrow morning [May 16]. We hope to come to an agreement soon.”

The spokeswoman said Brussels Airlines has maintained about 25% of our schedule during the walkout, by bringing in wet-lease capacity that is not manned by Brussels Airlines crew.

Over the last six days, five call centers have been working to accommodate passengers. The spokeswoman said 50,000 of 63,000 booked passengers have been affected by the action.

Brussels Airlines COO Thibault Demoulin previously described the strike as “incomprehensible.”

No further strike days have been officially notified, beyond May 14 and May 16.

Lufthansa took full control of Brussels Airlines through its parent SN Airholding in late 2016 and replaced top management Feb. 5, as the group revamps the airline to be more closely integrated with Lufthansa Group’s Eurowings low-fare division.

