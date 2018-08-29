Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said there is a lot going on with pilot union negotiations, and although the Irish LCC would like to reach deals as quickly as possible, it does not feel pressure to complete them this year. “We have the Italian pilots onboard now, which signed the first long-term collective agreement [CLA]. The Irish pilots are voting this week and next, and we expect [to finalize a deal] by the end of next week,” O’Leary told ATW in Vienna, on the ...