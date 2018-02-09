LCC Norwegian has signed a comprehensive collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with Spanish pilots’ union SEPLA, covering the next two years.

Norwegian Group chief human resources officer Helga Bollmann Leknes described the deal, which will be put to a vote among SEPLA’s members, as “crucial to the group’s future growth.”

Spain is Norwegian’s second-largest market by passenger volumes and its largest in terms of staff numbers, employing more than 2,190 people.

This summer, Norwegian will have a fleet of 33 aircraft stationed across its eight Spanish bases at Alicante, Barcelona (one short- and one long-haul), Gran Canaria, Madrid, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife South. This is more bases than Norwegian has across all the Nordic countries, combined.

“The agreement signed today will usher further growth from solid bases, providing Norwegian with predictability and stability, amid an ever-changing environment in one of Europe’s most competitive aviation markets,” Norwegian Air Resources CEO Bjørn Erik Barman-Jenssen said.

This closes the Spanish labor negotiations, as Norwegian reached a deal with its cabin crew there in June. “There are no other negotiations under way in Spain right now,” a Norwegian spokesman told ATW Feb. 9.

Earlier this week, Norwegian also signed a CBA for its Italy-based long-haul crews, building on the Italian short-haul agreement it already has in place.

In 2017, the LCC’s Spanish operations generated 8.46 million passengers, 24% up year-on-year.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com