Flight attendants for US regional operator Mesa Airlines have decided to vote on possible strike action against Mesa management following a breakdown in negotiations over wages, according to the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), the union representing the flight attendants. The vote is scheduled for March 29.

Phoenix, Arizona-based Mesa operates regional flights for American Airlines and United Airlines, as American Eagle and United Express, respectively. Mesa employs over 700 flight attendants.

AFA said Mesa’s flight attendants have “engaged in years of stalled contract negotiations and are underpaid compared to other flight attendants flying for United and American airlines.”

AFA Mesa president Heather Stevenson said, “Mesa Airlines is an important partner in the highly profitable American Airlines and United Airlines networks.”

A spokesperson for Mesa Airlines could not be immediately reached for comment.

