Lufthansa and Verdi trade union have concluded new long-term collective labor agreements for the approximately 28,000 ground employees of Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa Technik and LSG Sky Chefs in Germany, the largest group of employees within Lufthansa.

The new agreement provides for a total wage increase of up to 6%. It has a term of 33 months—from Jan. 1, 2018 to Sept. 30, 2020—and is subject to committee approval.

The deal spells out a two-step wage increase of 3% on Feb. 1, 2018 and a further 3% on May 1, 2019. The second increase depends on the adjusted EBIT margin specific to the business segment, whereby an increase of at least 1.8% is guaranteed, irrespective of the margin achieved. As a result, the new agreement considers the economic development of the Lufthansa Group companies.

Lufthansa executive board member and head of HR & legal affairs Bettina Volkens said, “With this variable remuneration model, we take into account the economic situation of our individual business segments … We have thus achieved collective bargaining peace for all major Lufthansa employee groups in Germany.”

On Oct. 11, 2017 Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Germanwings reached a deal with the Vereinigung Cockpit pilot union and signed a new collective labor agreement on all previously open issues.

Between 2014 and 2017, Lufthansa endured 14 pilot strikes that cost the German airline group €500 million ($590 million).

