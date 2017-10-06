Lufthansa will hire 1,000 flight attendants for its Munich hub as its launches Airbus A380 operations from the Bavarian capital in spring 2018.

“From March 25, our A380s will take off for Hong Kong, Los Angeles and Beijing,” Lufthansa Munich hub CEO Wilken Bormann said.

Lufthansa will transfer five of 14 509-seat Airbus A380s from its Frankfurt home base to Munich starting from summer 2018.

This is the first time Lufthansa has based A380s outside Frankfurt.

