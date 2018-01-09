Lufthansa said it will hire more than 8,000 new employees in 2018—the majority will be flight attendants for various group airlines, including Eurowings and Austrian Airlines.

Lufthansa mainline will be hiring around 2,500 flight attendants at its Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

Last year, Lufthansa said it carried out 11 “flight attendant castings,” which attracted more than 4,500 candidates. According to Lufthansa, out of nearly 6,000 applicants who attended job fairs in Frankfurt, almost every third applicant received a job offer.

Around 500 new hires are planned for Lufthansa Technik at various locations.

Austrian Airlines is also hiring more than 500 new employees—including flight attendants, cockpit crew and check-in staff, among others.

Lufthansa executive board member and head of HR & legal affairs Bettina Volkens said the carrier “is still one of the most attractive companies in Germany and is the ideal employer for many applicants.” Last year, Lufthansa received more than 100,000 applications.

