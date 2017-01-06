Lufthansa Group has announced plans to hire more than 3,000 employees—mostly flight attendants—who will join the Group’s various airlines in 2017.

Lufthansa will hire 1,400 flight attendants at Frankfurt and Munich; overall the Lufthansa Group airlines will hire more than 2,200 new staff.

“Lufthansa remains the most attractive employer in Germany and the employer of choice for many applicants. Last year, more than 100,000 applications were submitted,” Lufthansa Group chairman and CEO Carsten Spohr said in a statement. With 37,000 employees, Lufthansa is the largest employer in Frankfurt and the province in Hesse.

Some of the 3,000 new employees will be based at Lufthansa low-cost subsidiary Eurowings, which plans to recruit 200 flight attendants, as well as 500 flight attendants for Swiss International Air Lines.

Austrian Airlines is hiring more than 300 cabin, check-in and cockpit staff. Other divisions, such as Lufthansa Technik, are planning to recruit 450 new staff at different locations.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at