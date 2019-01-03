Lufthansa Group plans to add about 5,500 employees in 2019 to stabilize operations after what the company called “a turbulent summer” in 2018.

The group expects to hire more than 1,300 flight attendants, primarily at its Munich hub and at Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) in Zurich. For the core Lufthansa brand, around 1,200 new hires are planned at the Frankfurt and Munich hubs, in all business areas.

In addition, up to 500 future pilots are expected to begin Lufthansa aviation training at the European Flight Academy in 2019.

Around 600 employees are being hired to ensure quality in operations, the group said. Lufthansa was challenged with disruptions in German air traffic in summer 2018, when it had to cancel thousands of flights and delay many more. The group blamed the disruptions on airport and air traffic control (ATC) infrastructure constraints, as well as its own in-house issues. The airline increased traffic by 27.4% in the first half of 2018 as it tried to absorb as much as possible of the former airberlin fleet.

As part of the hiring push, Lufthansa Technik Group plans to add about 1,200 people in Germany, including several hundred operational employees, 400 direct entries and more than 200 apprentices. Additionally, Lufthansa Systems is looking to hire more than 600 IT specialists in Germany.

The total cost of the hiring effort will be about €250 million ($285 million), the group said.

As of Sept. 30, 2018, Lufthansa Group had about 135,000 employees.

In addition to Lufthansa and SWISS, the group’s airlines include Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, as well as SunExpress, a joint venture with Turkish Airlines.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway