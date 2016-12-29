Korean Air said strike action by its unionized pilots has been suspended, allowing it to resume a normal schedule.

The SkyTeam global alliance carrier had been posting notice of cancelled flights through Jan. 10 in anticipation of strike action.

An airline website statement issued Dec. 29 says some of those flights will still be affected as it works to resume normal operations. However, the impact on Korean’s schedule was minimal, affecting only a few domestic flights and some to the Middle East and Japan.

The pilots are seeking a significant salary increase.

Karen Walker Karen.walker@penton.com