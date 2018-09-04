Netherlands-based pilots union VNV said it has reached a deal in principle on a new collective labor agreement with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and would not plan any more strikes while awaiting approval from its members’ council.

The news removes one short-term strike threat from the Air France-KLM group, which is still facing the prospect of walkouts by Air France employees over an ongoing pay dispute likely to be reignited by the arrival this month of new CEO Benjamin Smith.

VNV said in a statement that the union and KLM, the smaller partner in the Franco-Dutch group, had signed an agreement in principle which would need to be approved by its members council. In the meantime, VNV will not plan any strikes or related actions.

VNV said mediation had helped the two parties reach an agreement with pilot concerns over flight and rest times, and workload.

The two parties have been debating the details of a new collective labor agreement after the previous one expired, but talks had reached a difficult stage last month, after KLM failed to agree to pilot demands by an Aug. 17 deadline, proposing a revised deal instead.

