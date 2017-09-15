Dutch national carrier KLM said potential flight delays and passenger inconvenience “have been minimized” after only a “few dozen” cabin crew joined a Sept. 15 strike called by the VNC union in a dispute over salary increases.

The airline had previously urged VNC members not to heed the call, especially as KLM faces potential operational problems as a result of adverse weather conditions in recent days as the remnants of a severe Atlantic storm blew over Western Europe.

KLM had earlier termed the strike call “incomprehensible and unwise.”

Another union representing cabin crew, the FNV, is putting the salary proposals to its membership, and anticipates a result early next week.

