JetBlue Airways and its pilots union leadership have reached an agreement in principle on a new labor contract, according to the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA).

ALPA represents over 3,500 pilots for the New York-based carrier. Details of the agreement were not disclosed. Negotiations over the collective bargaining agreement have been under way since March 2015. In July 2017, JetBlue’s pilots filed for mediation with the National Mediation Board.

ALPA’s JetBlue master executive council (MEC) chairman Patrick Walsh said the agreement “is the next step toward our final goal of having a fair and equitable contract with our company.”

The MEC will review the final language of the agreement in principle and decide whether to officially make it a tentative agreement that will be sent out to JetBlue’s pilot group for a full ratification vote.

If the agreement is ratified, it “will be the first collective bargaining agreement concluded by any labor group with JetBlue management,” ALPA said. JetBlue EVP-operations Jeff Martin, in a May 11 statement, thanked “both negotiating committees for their hard work in coming to this agreement,” echoed by JetBlue SVP-safety, security and air operations Warren Christie, who said the company “appreciates our pilots’ continued professionalism and commitment to safety … [we] look forward to continuing to work together.”

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com