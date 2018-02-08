Canadian regional carrier Jazz Aviation’s airport services group ratified a new five-year labor contract Feb. 6.

The contract, effective from Jan. 14, 2017, extends to Jan. 13, 2022 and includes agreements on wages, pension and benefits, Jazz Aviation parent Chorus Aviation said.

Jazz Aviation’s customer service and aircraft services group, approximately 917 employees, were represented at bargaining sessions by Unifor Local 2002, a branch of the Canadian trade union that advocates for aviation ground crews, customer service employees, flight crews and pilots across Canada.

“After a lengthy round of negotiations … this new five-year agreement … [brings] the membership of Jazz an agreement with significant improvements and gains,” Unifor Local 2002 president Euila Leonard said.

Under a CPA with Air Canada, Jazz Aviation operates as Air Canada Express to provide regional flying throughout North America, utilizing a fleet of 31 Bombardier CRJs and 87 Q-series turboprops.

