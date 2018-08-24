Japanese LCC Peach has launched a new pilot training initiative, as it looks for ways to avoid the pilot shortages that have affected Asia-Pacific airlines. The carrier has so far received 2,000 applications for its Pilot Challenge Program, with training set to begin in April 2019. Prospective pilots are trained overseas to gain a European license, then in Japan to gain the local equivalent. While the trainees are responsible for costs, they do receive an allowance from Peach to help with ...