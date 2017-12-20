The Irish pilots’ union that was instrumental in convincing Dublin-based Ryanair to change its long-standing policy and recognize such organizations, has called for the LCC to put its promises in writing, noting it could still strike if no agreement is reached.

Last week, Ryanair gave in to pressure, taking the unprecedented step of scrapping its long-held policy of negotiating only with internal employee committees and agreeing to recognize pilots’ unions in Ireland, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal as it scrambled to avoid strikes and disruption over the holiday period.

The uneasy relationship between Ryanair and its pilots and other employees has been highlighted by a mishandling of the budget carrier’s pilot roster, which led to the cancellation of thousands of flights beginning in September.

As the cancellation crisis unfolded, the LCC promised better pay to its pilots in a bid to stop them from deserting to rivals, but initially insisted it would continue to not recognize unions.

The carrier also now says it will recognize cabin crew unions.

“While Ryanair management said they recognized IMPACT/IALPA for collective bargaining purposes at this evening’s meeting, they said they were unable to give the union a piece of paper to confirm this. This is disappointing given all that’s been said in the media over the last five days,” said IMPACT (Irish Municipal, Public and Civil Trade Union), of which the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) is a branch, following a meeting with management on Dec. 19.

IMPACT/IALPA has told the airline’s management it expects a quick response to its proposals, specifying that a recognition agreement must be concluded by 1200 on Dec. 21.

“The union reiterated . . . that its mandate for strike action can be implemented, after the required notice is given, in the absence of a timely agreement,” IALPA added.

The carrier, in a statement, said: “Ryanair last evening (Dec. 19) had a positive meeting with its Irish pilots’ council and their union representatives. The union put forward proposals for negotiations and we agreed to respond to them in writing by Thursday (Dec. 21). Further meetings are taking place with the German and Portuguese pilot unions this week.”

Ryanair pilots based in Dublin had been planning to strike for 24 hr. on Dec. 20, just one of the threats or calls for industrial action from around Europe that Ryanair has faced in recent days, but they suspended the plans after the airline agreed to recognize unions.

