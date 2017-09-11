Iberia Airbus A321
Spanish flag carrier Iberia has agreed to a voluntary redundancy deal with its unions that could see up to 955 personnel leaving the airline by December 2019. The agreement, which is designed to improve efficiency at the Madrid-based company, offers staff several ways to leave employment, a company spokeswoman said. Over the past week, the airline and labor unions reached an agreement on compensation packages for people wanting to leave. She stressed it was a voluntary agreement, “so ...
