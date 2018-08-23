An IATA survey shows that a high majority of aviation human resources (HR) staff expects to see growing demand for cabin crew and ground operations and customer-service employees over the next two years.

The survey focuses on airline employee needs outside of pilots and engineers, for which forecasts have been well documented. This survey highlights that airlines will need to plan for general increased staffing levels to keep pace with traffic growth.

“While technology is indeed changing the customer-service role, it is not replacing it,” IATA said, detailing the findings of the survey, which was performed by Circle Research.

Qatar Airways, one of the respondents, agreed. “We need to find out where the new touchpoints are, so that we can bring in customer service to support and complement technology to make the overall customer experience quicker and more enjoyable. There is an expectation from customers and we have to meet that,” Qatar Airways Group VP for talent development Brendan Noonan said.

While more than 73% of airline HR staff surveyed saw cabin crew, ground operations and customer service as the strongest employment growth areas, 65% also expected to see greater demand for jobs related to security, while 63% saw a need for more regulatory positions.

Only 48% said that finding staff with the right skills, qualifications and salary expectations was a challenge, while the main drivers for retaining staff were career progression (49%) and training (33%).

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com