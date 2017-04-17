Alaska Air Group regional subsidiary Horizon Air and its pilots, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, reached a tentative agreement April 14 to amend their existing eight-year contract.

In the proposed amendment agreement, Horizon management said it would increase salaries and bonus provisions for Horizon’s pilots, according to an Alaska Airlines statement. If ratified, the agreement will run with the current contract and become amendable in December 2024.

“[The] deal … allows us to increase our pilot recruitment efforts and offer [significant] entry level wages for new first officers,” Horizon Air VP-flight operations Brad Lambert said.

Specific details of the salary increases and bonuses were not released.

The proposed agreement follows a lawsuit filed in the US District Court of the Western District of Washington state Jan. 27, claiming Horizon executives “broke faith with the negotiation process and began making unilateral changes to compensation,” violating both the terms of the Railway Labor Act (RLA) and the existing labor contract between Horizon’s pilots and Horizon management. Horizon Air and its pilots union ratified their existing contract in January 2016.

In January 2017, American Pilots Association Teamsters Local 1224, which represents Horizon’s 620 pilots, said Horizon pilots had been negotiating with Horizon executives to alter compensation and resolve a severe staffing shortage. Negotiations had been underway since summer 2016 through December 2016 before “company executives broke faith with the negotiation process and began making unilateral changes to compensation … [violating] the terms of the Railway Labor Act, a federal law which governs labor relations in the airline industry,” the IBT local said.

Subsequently, in December 2016, Horizon Air “was forced to cancel 720 flights … because there were not enough pilots to fly scheduled routes,” the IBT Local said. Alaska Airlines instead flew larger aircraft on many of the routes, the union said, at significant extra expense for the airline and increased pressure on staff and other scheduled flights.

The IBT warned at the time that Horizon’s pilots were ready to make strike preparations if the alleged contract violations continued.

The proposed settlement comes as Horizon Air prepares to take delivery of the first of 30 Embraer E175s ordered by the carrier in April 2016, with 33 options. According to Embraer, one E175 has already been delivered to Horizon this year, with another 32 E175s in backlog. Deliveries are expected to continue through 2020. The E175s will supplement Horizon’s existing fleet of 52 Bombardier Q400 turboprops.

