Alaska Air Group regional subsidiary Horizon Air and its pilots, represented by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, have agreed to amend their existing eight-year contract, which was tentatively approved in April.

According to an Alaska statement, the amended contract contains a “significant increase to pilot compensation, offered to both new and existing pilots, with Horizon’s starting pay now at the top end of the regional airline industry pay scale at all steps. This, coupled with the company's generous incentive pay programs, top-tier 401k match, industry-leading flight deck technology and desirable Pacific Northwest bases, make Horizon Air the best regional airline for pilots,” the company said.

The contract becomes amendable on December 2024. There were 531 eligible pilot voters and among the 88 percent of pilots who voted, 79% approved ratification.

Pilots are covered by the Railway Labor Act, so labor agreements do not expire; they become amendable and remain in effect until a new contract is ratified.

