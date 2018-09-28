ExpressJet Airlines pilots have ratified a new three-year contract, the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA)—which represents ExpressJet’s 1,100 pilots—said Sept. 27. The regional airline, based in Atlanta, Georgia and a wholly owned subsidiary of Utah-based SkyWest Airlines, operates as United Express.

As part of the new contract, ALPA said the combined effect of pay raises and an earned quarterly override payment came to approximately $14,000 to $15,000 of additional annual compensation for every pilot.

“This contract … provides management with the financial foundation to support future growth with the addition of dual-class aircraft,” ExpressJet ALPA Master Executive Council Joe Mauro said.

The contract, however, comes with a negotiated caveat.

“Everything in this contract was negotiated with a written contingency that guarantees that we will immediately return to negotiations if United Airlines does not award at least 20 70-seat Embraer E175s to ExpressJet by January 2019,” Mauro said. “That contingency also mandates that we continue working under the gains we achieved in contract.”

Chicago-based United Airlines placed a firm order for 25 E175s in a 70-seat configuration at the Farnborough Air Show in July. The carrier expects to take delivery of the new E175s in 2019, and in a July16 statement said, “The 25 new E175 aircraft will replace 25 CRJ700 aircraft currently being flown by our United Express partners.”

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@informa.com