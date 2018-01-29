Mechanics and technicians for US regional carrier ExpressJet ratified a new tentative contract agreement Jan. 26. As negotiated between representatives of the airline and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (IBT), the contract covers nearly 500 mechanics, technicians and tool room attendants and will become amenable in one year.

IBT said the contract “contains significant improvements in wages while maintaining current benefit levels.” Details of the contract were not released.

“We have reached a solution that not only provides our membership the compensation they deserve, but also delivers on a commitment to long-term profitability at the company,” IBT airline division director David Bourne said.

“We are pleased with [the] outcome of our mechanic vote,” an ExpressJet spokesperson told ATW. “We are committed to progress and ready to move forward with our people.”

Atlanta-based ExpressJet operates regional flights within the US, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico for American Airlines (as American Eagle), and United Airlines (as United Express). ExpressJet’s in-service fleet comprises 45 Bombardier CRJ700ERs, 12 CRJ900s and one CRJ200ER, as well as 69 Embraer ERJ-145LRs, 42 ERJ-145XRs and three ERJ-135LRs. United Express flies all Embraer aircraft and American Eagle flies CRJ700s.

Delta Air Lines ended its regional flying contract with ExpressJet in August 2017, moving its regional flying to Delta’s wholly-owned subsidiary Endeavor Airlines. The Delta flying agreement with ExpressJet, which included 28 CRJ900s and 33 CRJ700s, was previously scheduled to expire beginning in 2019. The aircraft financed by Delta, including all CRJ900s were returned to Delta in fourth quarter 2017. ExpressJet plans to transition other aircraft previously operated under its Delta agreement to other major partners throughout 2018.

Related to the other partners, American Airlines is set to transition eight additional CRJ700s to its American Eagle operation in the 2018 second quarter, and ExpressJet’s new five-year extension of its United Airlines ERJ-145 contract went into effect Jan. 1.

ExpressJet is one of two airlines subsidiaries of Utah-based holding company SkyWest, the other being SkyWest Airlines.

