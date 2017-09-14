Lufthansa Group subsidiary Eurowings and the UFO flight attendants union have signed a collective agreement that will enable the LCC to grow rapidly.

The labor deal will allow Eurowings to hire external staff on short notice and enable the carrier to offer all external applicants competitive pay conditions. “At the same time, there will be no disadvantages for existing staff,” Eurowings executive director-HR and finance Jörg Beissel said.

The collective agreement also covers pay increases for all 1,400 cabin staff as well as profit-sharing and the introduction of an employer-financed company pension scheme.

“This gives us stability within the Eurowings Group,” Beissel said.

Both agreements will be submitted for approval in the coming weeks.

Eurowings plans to hire 600 crewmembers, comprising 200 pilots and 400 cabin crew members, as its fleet expands to a further 20 Airbus A320s.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at