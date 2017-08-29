Lufthansa Group LCC subsidiary Eurowings will hire 600 crewmembers, comprising 200 pilots and 400 cabin crew members, as its fleet expands to a further 20 Airbus A320s.

In addition, Eurowings management has confirmed that temporary working contracts for flight attendants will be changed to permanent contracts. Eurowings employs 1,500 flight attendants.

Lufthansa established Eurowings as a pan-European LCC platform in 2015 to operate low-cost flights from several bases outside Germany and safeguard Lufthansa Group’s leading position in point-to-point connections in its German, Austrian, Swiss and Belgian home markets. It had been expected to grow quickly.

