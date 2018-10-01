Vienna-based Lufthansa LCC subsidiary Eurowings Europe and trade union Vida have agreed on a contract for cockpit and cabin crews, retroactive to March 1.

The agreement includes a comprehensive package of additional benefits and up to 20% increases in base salary for flight attendants. In addition, bonuses of up to 25% of the base salary are possible depending on the financial success of the company.

Further, adjustments of 2% of base salary for 2020 and 2021 already have been negotiated. For experienced cockpit and cabin hires, the prior work histories of captains, first officers and flight attendants with other airlines will be accepted.

“With these new compensation and working conditions for pilots and flight attendants, we are among the most attractive employers in Vienna,” Eurowings Group MD and human resources manager Frank Bauer said in a statement.

During the current spurt of LCC base establishment in Vienna—Eurowings Europe, Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air and International Airlines Group subsidiary Level—the demand for cockpit and cabin crews reportedly has become huge.

“We look forward to every application for a job in the cockpit or in the cabin at Eurowings. We have been an attractive employer in Austria so far and have once again made significant gains through our collective agreement,” Bauer said.

Including the agreement for Austria, 13 contracts with four unions have been negotiated within the Eurowings Group in one year.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at