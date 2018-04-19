Airlines could face claims for compensation over flight delays and cancellations after the European Union Court of Justice ruled a “wildcat strike,” or spontaneous industrial action, did not exempt an airline from paying out compensation claims.

The ruling came in response to the 2016 case of German leisure carrier TUIfly, which had to shut down flight operations after many pilots and cabin crew placed themselves on sick leave after a surprise restructuring announcement.

At the time, TUIfly cited “extraordinary circumstances” within the definition of EU regulation air passenger rights, saying they absolved it from paying customers compensation.

But the EU Court of Justice ruled the wildcat strike did not fall under the definition of “extraordinary circumstances”—for events to fall into that category, according to the legislation, they must not by their nature or origin be inherent in the normal activity of the airline and must be beyond its actual control, the court said.

A TUIfly spokesman said the airline was “surprised” by the decision. “Recently we were assured that the (ECJ) advocate general fully supported airlines’ view that wildcat strikes have to be considered as extraordinary circumstances,” he said. The airline’s lawyers will be assessing the ruling before it decides on any next steps, he added.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk