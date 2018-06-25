Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways plans to secondment pilots to Dubai to address pilot shortages at Emirates Airline. “We can confirm that we are working with Etihad on a secondment program for some of their pilots. This is a common practice in our industry which gives airlines more flexibility in managing their pilot resources,” an Emirates spokesperson in Dubai told ATW. The spokesperson was not able to give a specific number of how many pilots could be involved. Etihad is ...