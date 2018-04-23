Swoop Boeing 737-800
Swoop, the standalone ultra-LCC subsidiary of Canada’s WestJet, has adequate pilot staffing to launch operations as scheduled in June even if WestJet and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) fail to reach an agreement on a labor contract covering WestJet’s pilots, WestJet CEO Ed Sims said. Two dozen pilots, described by Sims as mostly expatriate Canadians who have been flying for Middle East and Asian airlines, are going through training to operate Swoop’s Boeing ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"CEO: WestJet LCC Swoop has enough pilots for June launch" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.