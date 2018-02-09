Swoop Boeing 737-800
The Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), pushing for a hashing out of pilot work rules at WestJet ULCC subsidiary Swoop, has asked the Canadian government to intervene on the first-ever contract negotiations between the union and the airline. ALPA’s request for conciliation—the Canadian equivalent of US mediation—raises the odds that WestJet pilots will have a new contract within 90 days. Under Canadian law, a conciliation officer will be appointed within 15 days, and talks ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Canada may mediate ALPA, WestJet negotiations over Swoop" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.