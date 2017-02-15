British Airways (BA) cabin crew, represented by the Unite union, will strike again Feb. 22-25 in a long-running dispute over pay levels.

Unite cabin crew who work for BA’s London Heathrow-based mixed fleet, which handles both short- and long-haul services, have had 11 days of strike action since the start of the year. The latest strike is for the longest period yet.

The airline has met previous bouts of strikes by merging certain Heathrow services, usually on short-haul routes that have multiple daily rotations. It has also leased in aircraft from several other carriers to meet shortfalls.

“For every hour British Airways ‘wet leases’ an aircraft from another airline to cover striking cabin crew, it costs in the region of £2,000 to £3,000 [$2,500 to $3,750],” Unite regional officer Matt Smith said. “Our estimates put the amount of money British Airways has spent on defending the dispute and poverty pay at £1 million.”

BA said Feb. 15 that all passengers would get to their destinations, despite the strike.

“To enable all customers to travel, we will be merging a very small number of flights at Heathrow—about 1% of total flights planned,” BA said. “Our pay offer for mixed fleet crew is consistent with deals agreed with Unite for other British Airways colleagues. It also reflects pay awards given by other companies in the UK and will ensure that rewards for mixed fleet remain in line with those for cabin crew at our airline competitors.”

The airline said it would publish further details on plans for the latest strike action over the weekend of Feb. 18-19.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com