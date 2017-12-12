British Airways Boeing 777-200
UK carrier British Airways (BA) has taken further steps to manage its pension liabilities by closing two old schemes to further contributions and opening a new plan. Like many former state-owned companies, BA has been weighed down by heavy pension obligations for years. At the last valuation in March 2015, the New Airways Pension Scheme (NAPS) had a £2.8 billion deficit. The next valuation is scheduled for March 31, 2018. NAPS opened in April 1984 and closed to new joiners in March ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"British Airways readjusts its pension schemes" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.