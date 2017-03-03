British Airways (BA) cabin crew have embarked on their latest and longest bout of strike action in pursuit of improved pay.

Members of the Unite union who form part of the airline’s London Heathrow-based mixed fleet, which operates both short- and long-haul services, began a week-long strike March 3.

The union claims some cabin crew members earn as little as £16,000 ($19,600) a year, just above the UK’s statutory minimum wage. The airline disputes this figure, saying mixed fleet cabin crews typically earn £21,000-£25,000.

Since December, BA Unite members have staged a series of strikes, with the length of each strike slowly increasing.

BA said March 3 it would ensure all passengers reach their destinations during the strike.

Only some Heathrow services are affected. Some flights will merge and passengers rebooked on alternative flights. Most of the affected flights are to short-haul destinations with several daily rotations.

The airline added it would continue to operate a full schedule at London Gatwick and London City airports. A spokesman declined to say if any negotiations to end the dispute were underway or pending.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com