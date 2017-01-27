British Airways (BA) faces another six days of industrial action by some of its cabin crew, represented by the Unite trade union, in an ongoing dispute over pay.

The cabin crew, members of the London Heathrow-based mixed fleet workforce that staffs both short- and long-haul services, will strike between Feb. 5-7 and Feb. 9-11.

In a letter to BA dated Jan.27, Unite urged BA to return to negotiations: “Your reluctance to offer a reasonable pay deal to our members, yet spend what we believe is now reaching millions of pounds in trying to quash strike action, suggests money is available and this is a question of ideology.” The union said BA had been spending substantial sums to hiring in third-party aircraft to cover schedules affected by previous strike period and urged the company to “get back around the table, with the starting point being the encouraging start that we made at [industrial arbitration service] Acas before Christmas.”

BA mixed fleet cabin crew has so far staged two stoppages, resulting in five days of strike action.

In a written statement, BA said it had flown all its customers during the previous strike periods and would do so again in the future. During earlier strikes, BA canceled or merged some short-haul services to destinations that have multiple daily flights and chartered aircraft from external parties to fill gaps in the schedules.

“We will publish more details on Tuesday, Jan. 31, once we have finalized our contingency plans in relation to the strikes called for Feb. 5-7,” BA said. “On Thursday, Feb. 2 we will publish more details in relation to the second strike period, Feb. 9-11.”

It added that its pay offer to mixed fleet staff was consistent with that agreed with Unite for other BA staff and was in line with pay rates at competitors.

