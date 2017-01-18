British Airways (BA) is bracing for a further three days of industrial action by some 2,900 cabin crew members, represented by the Unite trade union, in a continuing dispute over pay rates.

The UK national carrier will cancel 1% of flights during the strike, which starts at 12:01 a.m. local time Jan. 19. An airline spokesman was unable to give a precise number of services that would be scrapped.

The cabin crew, which serves on the airline’s mixed fleet, struck for 48 hours last week. The London Heathrow-based mixed fleet staff operates on both short- and long-haul services.

BA said the dispute would affect some short-haul services from London Heathrow and it would merge some flights, usually to destinations that had multiple daily frequencies. This would mean some passengers will fly earlier or later than they had originally intended.

BA, which will again lease in capacity from other carriers to help plug schedule gaps, has promised all customers would get to their destinations.

Heathrow long-haul services, and those from London Gatwick, London Stansted and London City are unaffected by the dispute.

Unite national officer, Oliver Richardson said, “With British Airways’ parent company forecasting massive annual profits of around £2.3 billion ($2.8 billion), it is clear the airline can afford to recognize the hard work of its mixed fleet cabin crew by paying a proper decent wage.”

Unite says mixed fleet basic pay starts at just £12,192 with £3-an-hour flying pay. It estimates that, on average, mixed fleet cabin crew earn £16,000, including allowances, a year. BA disputes this, saying salaries fall between £21,000-£27,000 a year.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com