British Airways (BA) is facing a fresh bout of industrial action from some of its cabin crew after the union involved said staff would strike for 72 hours next week over pay rates.

Members of the Unite trade union who work on BA’s mixed fleet based at London Heathrow Airport will stop work at 12:01 a.m. local time Jan. 19. Mixed fleet personnel operate both short- and long-haul services; Unite said that around 2,900 of the 4,500 mixed fleet cabin crew are union members, with 800 having joined since the dispute started.

BA described the new strike threat as “bizarre and regrettable.” A 48-hour strike on Jan. 10-11 led to the cancellation of a relatively small number of BA flights, with affected passengers moved on to other services.

Unite said its members were increasingly angry over BA’s failure to offer a reasonable pay settlement. The union has claimed pay levels for some staff are so low they are forced to take second jobs to make ends meet.

“British Airways should be under no illusion about our members’ determination to secure a settlement that addresses their concerns over poverty pay,” Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said. “Seeking to squeeze ever more from cabin crew and making passengers pay for services which were once complementary is a sad state of affairs for an airline which once described itself as the ‘world’s favorite.”

BA said this week's 48-hour strike by Mixed Fleet Unite failed in its objective of disrupting our customers, adding that “more than 70% of mixed fleet cabin crew ignored” the strike call earlier this week and reported for work as normal.

“So it is bizarre, as well as regrettable, that Mixed Fleet Unite branch has announced further strike dates for Jan. 19-21,” BA said. “We will again aim to ensure that all our customers travel to their destinations in this period and we will publish more details on Monday [Jan. 16] once we have finalized our contingency plans.”

BA added that it had agreed a deal with Unite general secretary Len McCluskey before Christmas, but the Mixed Fleet Unite branch refused to recommend it.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com