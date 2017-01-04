British Airways (BA) cabin crew, represented by the Unite union, is planning a 48-hour strike on Jan. 10-11 as part of an ongoing pay dispute.

More than 2,700 “mixed fleet” cabin crew that operate both short- and long-haul services from London Heathrow Airport had planned a two-day walkout on Dec. 25-26, but this action was suspended Dec. 22 after BA proposed a revised offer.

However, Unite members rejected the offer and the union said BA has refused to extend the 28-day validity of the strike vote so talks can continue. This has prompted the fresh call for action.

“British Airways is needlessly provoking strike action by refusing to extend the mandate of the strike ballot and allow meaningful talks to take place,” Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said.

A BA spokesperson said the airline was “extremely disappointed,” describing the planned walkout as “unnecessary and completely unjustified.”

“We will plan to ensure that all our customers travel to their destinations. We will publish more details for our customers on Friday, Jan. 6, once we have finalized our contingency plans,” the spokesperson said, adding that the proposed pay deal is in line with other airlines.

