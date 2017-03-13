German trade union Verdi has called for around 2,000 ground staff at Berlin’s Tegel and Schönefeld airports to strike from Monday, March 13, to Wednesday, March 15, in a continuation of the strike called last week for Friday, March 10.

The two-day strike has had a considerable impact on air traffic to and from Berlin. On Monday, Tegel canceled 448 flights and Schönefeld canceled 194 flights. On Friday, both airports canceled a total of 650 flights.

Verdi wants a €1 ($1.07) increase in hourly wages.

The strike coincided with the world’s largest travel trade fair last week, ITB Berlin, which ended Sunday.

Last Friday and Monday are peak travel days.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at