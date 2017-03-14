Passengers line up for transportation during a wage strike of ground staff at Berlin's Tegel airport on March 10, 2017.

Berlin’s Tegel and Schönefeld airports have canceled hundreds of scheduled flights from March 13-15 because of an ongoing ground staff strike over wages.

On Monday, both airports canceled 670 flights, including 215 flights from airberlin and 180 flights from Lufthansa. On Tuesday, Tegel canceled 453 flights and Schönefeld canceled 125 flights, about 90% of all scheduled flights.

German trade union Verdi, which represents around 2,000 ground staff, wants a €1 ($1.07) increase in hourly wages.

Several airlines transferred their Tuesday flights to other German airports.

The strike is a continuation of last Friday’s strike when both airports canceled a total of 650 flights.

