Malaysia Airlines Berhad CEO and group managing director Peter Bellew will leave his post in December to rejoin Ryanair as COO.

Ryanair announced the rehiring of Bellew, who worked at the Irish LCC until 2014 and was flight operations director. He will join Ryanair in Dublin Dec. 1.

Bellew will take over responsibility for Ryanair’s flight and ground operations and engineering, but have specific responsibility for pilot production, training and career development. He will have “a mission to ensure the pilot rostering failure which Ryanair suffered in early September will never be repeated,” Ryanair said.

Current COO Michael Hickey is stepping down at the end of October after Ryanair was forced to make hundreds of cancellations, costing the company millions of euros, because of crewing problems related to a government-mandated change in how it allocates vacation time. The airline is now offering pay increases and bonuses to pilots in a bid to prevent a crew shortage. Ryanair pilots have expressed their anger at the disruptions caused by the scheduling chaos and many are believed to be looking to join other airlines.

Bellew joined Malaysia Airlines in August 2015 and then CEO in July, 2016, succeeding Christoph Mueller.

“Peter has an unrivalled knowledge of our business model and how we maintain controlled growth, with industry leading punctuality, for the benefit of our customers and our people. Peter will lead a significant transformation in the way we reward and interact with our pilots, improve their working environment and career development over the coming years,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said.

“I look forward to working with all the team and all the crews I know so well to further develop our growth to 600 aircraft over the next six years,” Bellew said.

Karen Walker karen.walker@penton.com